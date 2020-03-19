Supplies arrive to build mobile hospital at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla – Supplies to build a mobile hospital in Broward County arrived at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport on Wednesday.

The site will be one of three set up in Florida in order to expand testing for coronavirus.

Local 10 News was able to exclusively view some of the materials, which included flooring, support beams and several tents. They will soon be used to build a mobile hospital.

Active duty military members are expected to help build the facility, which will have around 250 beds, and then run it once it's operational.

Florida's Emergency Management Office ordered 2,000,000 N-95 face masks, 500,000 pairs of gloves, gowns and collection kits, along with 50,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and about 5,000 ventilators and hospital beds.

Another mobile hospital is set to be built at CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, and the National Guard will carry out swab field testing at the same location.

In Miami-Dade, drive-thru testing is set to begin at Hard Rock Stadium in the coming days, and it’s already underway at the Doris Ison Health Center in Miami.