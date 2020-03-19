COVID-19 replaces tennis fans at Hard Rock Stadium with drivers eager to get tested

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Blame it on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of setting up for the Miami Open tennis tournament, the Florida National Guard was preparing to open a drive-through testing site at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday the Florida National Guard’s drive-through testing sites in South Florida are almost ready to be operational.

The sites will have lines reserved for first responders.

Community Health of South Florida Inc. is running a drive-through testing site from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., from Mondays to Friday, at Doris Ison Health Center, 10300 S.W. 216 St., in south Miami-Dade.