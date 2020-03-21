Local artist Romero Britto offers way to stay busy and artistic while quarantined due to COVID-19

MIAMI – A local South Florida artist is offering a way for children (and adults) to keep busy while self-quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brazilian-born Romero Britto, who calls Miami home and has a studio in Wynwood, has provided some "at-home entertainment" in the form of a coloring book.

The book is available to download by clicking here.

Artists are encouraged to post their masterpieces on social media, tag @RomeroBritto and use the hashtag #HappyArtBritto on Instagram to be featured in his story.

In a release, Britto said his mission “has always been to share love, happiness and optimism around the globe through his unique art and colors. Be part of The Happy Art Movement founded by Britto and help us share optimism and hope right now with people and places that need it the most!”