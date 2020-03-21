Publix to offer special shopping hours for senor citizens

MIAMI – Publix Supermarkets will begin offering special hours for senior citizens to shop without additional crowds in the store.

Beginning Tuesday, March 24, Publix will open two mornings a week from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for customers age 65 and up.

The special hours will be available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Additionally, Publix is suspending refunds on products purchased during the declared emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is to encourage shoppers to purchase only what they need, and to deter hoarders. That being said, Publix will continue to honor refunds or exchanges for products that do not meet company quality standards.