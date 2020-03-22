80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

80ºF

Local News

WATCH LIVE: President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force gives daily update from White House

Tags: News, Politics, Coronavirus
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Members of President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing from the White House.

The video can be seen below:

White House COVID-19 Sunday presser

WATCH LIVE: President Trump's Coronavirus Task Force gives daily update from White House. Press briefing is scheduled to begin at 5pm.

Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Sunday, March 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.