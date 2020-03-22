WATCH LIVE: President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force gives daily update from White House
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Members of President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing from the White House.
The video can be seen below:
White House COVID-19 Sunday presser
White House COVID-19 Sunday presser
