Coronavirus: Hialeah latest city to add restrictions, new curfew begins Monday night

HIALEAH, Fla. – A new curfew goes into effect Monday night in Hialeah as restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak become spread across South Florida.

Local 10 News' Christian De La Rosa spoke to Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez on the phone Monday. Hernandez said he was compelled to order the curfew after getting complains of people having parties and non-essential businesses remaining open.

He also said that despite there being less than 200 cases of COVID-19 in Hialeah, he fears the actual number is much higher.

"Since yesterday, we’ve had many more cases here in Miami Dade County," said Hernandez. "There’s a lot of people still not paying attention."

The curfew goes into effect Monday at 11 p.m. and lasts until Tuesday at 5 a.m.

It will follow those same hours every night, the mayor said, until further notice.

The mayor did give some exceptions, and they are as follows:

· Resident travel to and from essential workplaces

· Medical emergencies

· Dog walking: within 250 feet from home

· Food delivery services

"So please make sure you’re not in the streets after 11 p.m.," said Hernandez. "Lets keep working together, lets keep doing what we need to do to slow down the spread."

The mayor asking residents to not just practice social distancing but social responsibility by following the curfew and avoid having to pull resources from the police department for enforcement.