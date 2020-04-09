1 dies in small plane crash in Monroe County
MARATHON, Fla. – One person died after a Pipistrel Sinus airplane, a small, single-engine aircraft, crashed into an unoccupied house Thursday afternoon in Monroe County.
The crash spurred a fire. Marathon Fire Rescue firefighters responded and no one was injured. They found an open parachute near the home.
The Florida Highway Patrol and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash near the Florida Keys/Marathon International Airport.
NTSB investigating the April 9, 2020 crash of a Pipistrel Sinus airplane, Marathon, FL. The NTSB is not traveling to the scene of the crash at this time.— NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) April 9, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.