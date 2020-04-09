1 dies in small plane crash in Monroe County

MARATHON, Fla. – One person died after a Pipistrel Sinus airplane, a small, single-engine aircraft, crashed into an unoccupied house Thursday afternoon in Monroe County.

Marathon Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a house fire after a plane crashed. A person in the plane died. (Courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

The crash spurred a fire. Marathon Fire Rescue firefighters responded and no one was injured. They found an open parachute near the home.

Authorities found a parachute at a house where a small plane crashed killing one person on Thursday in Marathon. (Courtesy of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

The Florida Highway Patrol and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash near the Florida Keys/Marathon International Airport.