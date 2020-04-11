Shoppers adjusting to new norm as mask-wearing regulations kick in across Broward County

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – South Florida residents are shopping more safely as mandates are in place across the region for people to wear masks in public.

It's not only shoppers who need to wear masks at essential businesses, though, as it also applies to employees.

"I think we all need to care about humanity and make sure that we are keeping each other safe," said shopper Dahlton Bennington.

The mandatory order already in effect in Miami-Dade County was recently implemented in Broward, effective Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

"Personally, I have been making masks for my neighbors and wearing masks, and definitely think it is a good thing," said Binnington.

Police was forced to close a Bravo Supermarket in Pembroke Pines for violating the order.

Only after a security guard forced people to wait in line outside in order to enforce social distancing was the store allowed to continue operating.

While most in line were wearing masks, some were not.

At a Lowes off University Drive near Pines Boulevard, employees enforced a sign posted at the store's entrance, which read, "Customers must wear a face mask or face covering compliant with CDC guidelines."

"They just let me know that I guess we have to have a mask on just to go inside, which is understandable," said shopper Jorge Santiago.

Those who failed to comply were turned away.

"Well I have some masks at home, because I paint, so I just go grab one real quick and come back," Santiago said.

There are some exceptions to the Broward order; People are not required to wear a mask if they have issues breathing, or are a child under the age of two.