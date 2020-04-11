Coronavirus impact strong in South Florida as hundreds line up for latest food distributions

MIAMI – Feeding South Florida hosted another two food drives Saturday as South Florida residents continue to feel the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Families started to line up for food upwards of five hours before the official start of the food distribution event outside Magic City Casino.

It's a visible indication of the economic cost to public health measures aimed at saving lives by stopping the spread of COVID-19, with many of the people telling Local 10 News they have been laid off since the outbreak began.

Sponsors of the food drive include Miami City Commissioner Manolo Reyes, and a nonprofit founded by his Chief of Staff’s 16-year-old son, Steven Ferreiro.

Further north in Broward County, cars began lining up outside Miramar Regional Park around 4 a.m. for the event that started five hours later.

Over 100 volunteers, consisting of church groups, fraternity and sorority alumni, nonprofits and city employees, worked to distribute food to more than one thousand families.

"it’s all about giving, because bottom line is we’re all in this together," said volunteer Anthony Henderson.

The effort is a partnership between the City of Miramar and Feeding South Florida.

“When folks have to decide between rent and food, and we can make a dent in that, that’s the best we can do,” said Miramar Commissioner Alexandra Davis. “The items here are fresh, and so we’re pleased with the products. We have eggs and milk; we have things that children will use and parents can use it. As long as we can do this week after week, we’ll be doing it.”