Trump National Doral Miami cuts 560 workers amid coronavirus pandemic

DORAL, Fla. – Trump Miami Resorts Management notified state and local authorities hundreds of workers at the Doral property will be applying for unemployment insurance benefits.

The decision affects about 560 employees who were working in the hotel, food and beverage and golf course operations at the Trump National Doral Miami at 4400 NW 87 Ave.

According to Al Linares, the Trump Miami Resorts Management director of human resources, the layoffs and furloughs will be temporary.