Where’s your stimulus check? Everything you need to know

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Are you wondering if and when you will get an Economic Impact Payment, also known as the coronavirus stimulus check, from the Treasury Department?

The Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) “Get My Payment” website tells users when they can expect their coronavirus stimulus check and whether the agency needs more information before they send the check along.

With an initial round of more than 80 million Economic Impact Payments starting to hit bank accounts throughout this week, the new tool addresses common questions and also shows the projected date when a deposit has been scheduled.

You can also find out if your check has been delivered and to which bank account it was sent.

CLICK HERE: GET MY PAYMENT INFO

What you need

The federal government began sending stimulus funds to citizens who have direct deposit information filed with the government. That means, if you received an IRS refund via a bank account, your check should just go directly into that account.

To check the status, you’ll need to enter:

Social Security Number

Date of birth

Address on file with IRS

ZIP code

Don’t get direct deposit from IRS? Sign up now

If officials don’t have your banking information on file, you may need to wait a few months before a paper check arrives in the mail. But, you can speed things up by setting up direct deposit banking information.

The Get My Payment link will tell you if you need to enter your bank account info.

Taxpayers needing to add their bank account information to speed receipt of their payment will also need to provide the following additional information:

Their Adjusted Gross Income from their most recent tax return submitted, either 2019 or 2018 (so have your tax return handy)

The refund or amount owed from their latest filed tax return

Bank account type, account and routing numbers

Who is getting what?

This is what you can expect in the way of stimulus cash from the federal government, based on tax returns.

$2,400: Couples earning less than $150,000 a year (couples earning $150,000 - $198,000 will receive a prorated check).

$1,200: Individuals earning less than $75,000 a year (individuals earning $75,000 - $99,000 will receive a prorated check).

$500: Each dependent child age 16 or under as of Dec. 31, 2019 (for qualifying individuals and couples).

(For filers with income above those amounts, the payment amount is reduced by $5 for each $100 above the $75,000, $112,500 and $150,000 thresholds. Single filers with income exceeding $99,000, $136,500 for head of household filers and $198,000 for joint filers with no children are not eligible and will not receive payments.)

But I don’t file a tax return? Am I still eligible?

In addition to Get My Payment, Treasury Department and IRS have a second a new web tool allowing quick registration for Economic Impact Payments for those who don’t usually file a tax return .

The Non-filers: Enter Payment Info tool, developed in partnership between the IRS and the Free File Alliance, provides a free and easy option designed for people who don’t have a return filing obligation, including those with too little income to file. T

The new web tool is available only on IRS.gov, and users should look for Non-filers: Enter Payment Info Here to take them directly to the tool.

Non-filers: Enter Payment Info is designed for people who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019 and who don’t receive Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), or survivor benefits and Railroad Retirement benefits.

CLICK HERE: NON FILERS Enter Payment Info

What if I get social security, disability or other retirement benefit?

Social Security and Railroad Retirement recipients who are not typically required to file a tax return need to take no action, according to the Treasury and IRS.

The IRS will use the information on the Form SSA-1099 and Form RRB-1099 to generate Economic Impact Payments of $1,200 to these individuals even if they did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019. Recipients will receive these payments as a direct deposit or by paper check, just as they would always receive their benefits. Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients are also part of this group who don’t need to take action.

The official letter

For security reasons, the IRS plans to mail a letter about the economic impact payment to the taxpayer’s last known address within 15 days after the payment is paid. The letter will provide information on how the payment was made and how to report any failure to receive the payment. If a taxpayer is unsure they’re receiving a legitimate letter, the IRS says visit IRS.gov first to protect against scam artists.

Watch out for scams

The IRS will NEVER call, text you, email you or contact you on social media asking for personal or bank account information – even related to the economic impact payments. Also, watch out for emails with attachments or links claiming to have special information about economic impact payments or refunds. Don’t open them!

