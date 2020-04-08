Long lines for unemployment forms. Here are other ways to get them.

HIALEAH, Fla. – Cars lined up in the dark, early hours of Wednesday morning at Hialeah’s JFK Library with people waiting to pick up a paper copy unemployment application.

They say it’s worth it because the state’s website just isn’t working and phone lines are tied up.

Police are directing traffic into the library parking lot and people are getting the forms one by one while remaining in their cars. Things are running a lot more smoothly than Tuesday, when a chaotic scene unfolded with people crowding, fighting and not observing social distancing guidelines.

“I don’t have a job. I need some benefits to cover my own necessities in the house,” said Miguela Caselleojo, who was waiting in line in her car Wednesday.

Long lines also formed at Babcock Park and Hispanic Branch Library on Wednesday.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Giménez announced 26 libraries will be distributing unemployment forms throughout the county. The completed application can be returned at any of the libraries’ book drops. Officials said this will continue every day until people get the forms they need to apply for unemployment.

The application form can also be found on the state’s website, from which they can be printed and mailed to The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity at P.O. Box 5350 in Tallahassee, FL 32314-5350. Users with access to the Internet are able to download them in Spanish, Creole and English.

Meanwhile, all FedEx locations are offering to print an unemployment application for you and mail it, free of charge. CareerSource locations are also distributing forms.

The state says it will take longer to process a paper application that’s mailed in, but it’s a way around the overloaded capacity of the website and call center.

