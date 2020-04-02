Florida unemployment numbers triple as layoffs accelerate

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The numbers are sobering.

More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — twice as many as the record high set one week earlier. That means nearly 10 million people have been laid off in recent weeks.

In Florida, jobless claims tripled to 227,000 last week as more of the state shuts down during the coronavirus pandemic.

“From what we’re hearing, national unemployment could reach anywhere from 20-30 percent, and if it reached more than 24 percent, that was the amount of unemployment we had during the Great Depression in 1929,” said Dana Gallup, a South Florida labor attorney.

The most recent numbers from the Labor Department may not even be capturing the full picture, as many Floridians continue to have trouble even getting through to the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity. With so many people filing, the DOE’s executive director Ken Lawson is working to bring in hundreds of new staff and an outside call company to handle the large volume.

Lawson, who said the system was never set up to handle this level of need, signed an order Tuesday to temporarily waive the one-week wait period before people can receive benefits.

A mother of four who lost her job as a restaurant server said she’s been trying to file for unemployment for two weeks.

“I’m stuck. I haven’t had an income for the last two weeks," said Paulina, who asked to not be identified by her last name. “Our bills are still coming in. The lights still need to stay on. My children still need to be able to eat. And I haven’t been able to get a hold of anybody.”

