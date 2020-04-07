85ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

85ºF

Local News

Here is a list of the 26 locations distributing applications for unemployment benefits in Miami-Dade County

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, unemployment
A long line of people who didn't have a printer stood outside a building in Hialeah on Tuesday morning to collect an application for unemployment benefits.
A long line of people who didn't have a printer stood outside a building in Hialeah on Tuesday morning to collect an application for unemployment benefits. (Local 10 News)
  • Allapattah Branch1799 NW 35 StreetMiami, FL 33142
  • Arcola Lakes Branch8240 NW 7 AvenueMiami, FL 33150
  • California Club Branch700 Ives Dairy RoadMiami, FL 33179
  • Coconut Grove Branch2875 McFarlane RoadMiami, FL 33133
  • Concord Branch3882 SW 112 AvenueMiami, FL 33165
  • Coral Reef Branch9211 SW 152 StreetMiami, FL 33157
  • Country Walk Branch15433 SW 137 AvenueMiami, FL 33177
  • Edison Center Branch531 NW 62 StreetMiami, FL 33150
  • Fairlawn Branch6376 SW 8 StreetWest Miami, FL 33144
  • Golden Glades Branch100 NE 166 StreetMiami, FL 33162
  • Hialeah Gardens Branch11300 NW 87 CourtHialeah Gardens, FL 33018
  • Hispanic Branch Library1398 SW 1 StreetMiami, FL 33135
  • Homestead Branch700 N. Homestead BoulevardHomestead, FL 33030
  • International Mall Branch10315 NW 12 StreetDoral, FL 33172
  • Kendale Lakes Branch15205 SW 88 StreetMiami, FL 33196
  • Miami Beach Regional Library227 22nd StreetMiami Beach, FL 33139
  • Miami Lakes Branch6699 Windmill Gate RoadMiami Lakes, FL 33014
  • Naranja Branch14850 SW 280 StreetMiami, FL 33032
  • North Dade Regional Library2455 NW 183 StreetMiami Gardens, FL 33056
  • North Shore Branch7501 Collins AvenueMiami Beach, FL 33141
  • Northeast Dade - Aventura Branch2930 Aventura BoulevardAventura, FL 33180
  • Palm Springs North Branch17601 NW 78 AvenueHialeah, FL 33015
  • South Miami Branch6000 Sunset DriveMiami, FL 33143
  • West Dade Regional Library9445 Coral WayMiami, FL 33165
  • West Flagler Branch5050 West Flagler StreetMiami, FL 33134
  • West Kendall Regional Library10201 Hammocks BoulevardMiami, FL 33196

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.