Here is a list of the 26 locations distributing applications for unemployment benefits in Miami-Dade County
- Allapattah Branch1799 NW 35 StreetMiami, FL 33142
- Arcola Lakes Branch8240 NW 7 AvenueMiami, FL 33150
- California Club Branch700 Ives Dairy RoadMiami, FL 33179
- Coconut Grove Branch2875 McFarlane RoadMiami, FL 33133
- Concord Branch3882 SW 112 AvenueMiami, FL 33165
- Coral Reef Branch9211 SW 152 StreetMiami, FL 33157
- Country Walk Branch15433 SW 137 AvenueMiami, FL 33177
- Edison Center Branch531 NW 62 StreetMiami, FL 33150
- Fairlawn Branch6376 SW 8 StreetWest Miami, FL 33144
- Golden Glades Branch100 NE 166 StreetMiami, FL 33162
- Hialeah Gardens Branch11300 NW 87 CourtHialeah Gardens, FL 33018
- Hispanic Branch Library1398 SW 1 StreetMiami, FL 33135
- Homestead Branch700 N. Homestead BoulevardHomestead, FL 33030
- International Mall Branch10315 NW 12 StreetDoral, FL 33172
- Kendale Lakes Branch15205 SW 88 StreetMiami, FL 33196
- Miami Beach Regional Library227 22nd StreetMiami Beach, FL 33139
- Miami Lakes Branch6699 Windmill Gate RoadMiami Lakes, FL 33014
- Naranja Branch14850 SW 280 StreetMiami, FL 33032
- North Dade Regional Library2455 NW 183 StreetMiami Gardens, FL 33056
- North Shore Branch7501 Collins AvenueMiami Beach, FL 33141
- Northeast Dade - Aventura Branch2930 Aventura BoulevardAventura, FL 33180
- Palm Springs North Branch17601 NW 78 AvenueHialeah, FL 33015
- South Miami Branch6000 Sunset DriveMiami, FL 33143
- West Dade Regional Library9445 Coral WayMiami, FL 33165
- West Flagler Branch5050 West Flagler StreetMiami, FL 33134
- West Kendall Regional Library10201 Hammocks BoulevardMiami, FL 33196
