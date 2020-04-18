Deputies find 13 neglected dogs in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a man for neglecting 13 dogs in Oakland Park.

Roberto Cervantes, 27, had the dogs in wooden kennels that were full of feces at his home, 4680 NE 2nd Ave., near Fort Lauderdale, deputies said.

Many of the dogs didn’t have food or water, deputies said.

Broward County Animal Care issued Cervantes citations for animal confinement violations on Monday, according to Sgt. Donald Prichard.

Deputies and BCAC workers returned to Cervantes’ home on Wednesday without warning. Nothing had changed, so BCAC decided to issue more citations and remove the dogs, deputies said.