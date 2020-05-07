Coronavirus: Long lines not letting up at food distribution sites

Long lines for food again were seen across South Florida at food distribution sites Thursday and it doesn’t look like things will thin out anytime soon.

The need continues to grow and families are still lining up well before sunrise to make sure that they are one of thousands who are able to obtain food.

On Thursday, there were cars waiting from Fort Lauderdale Mills Pond Park, where three cities banded together, to Hialeah Gardens at the Mater Academy.

Volunteers were hard at work on the ground in Pembroke Pines at Pembroke Pines City Center, which was one of at least six locations across South Florida giving away food.

"These are all staff members of the city of Pembroke Pines and volunteers as well," Christine Sorenson of the city of Pembroke Pines said. Sorenson estimated the site would feed 1,700 families Thursday.

The Pembroke Pines distribution area was supposed to open at 10 a.m., but because of the long line of cars waiting, they decided to open early.

People come through and they have different types of cars and there are different types of people. There's no way to judge — everyone is in need,” Sorenson said.

Boxes of produce from Feeding South Florida were helping supply this location.

As the weeks go by since the coronavirus pandemic forced many people out of work — families — many who are still out of work and without a paycheck — continue to look for help.

The site in Pembroke Pines has plans to continue every Thursday.

“We are going to go until we can’t go anymore,” Sorenson said.

ALSO SEE: To find a food distribution center near you, check Local10.com’s continually updated list.