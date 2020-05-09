Smell of smoke invades parts of South Florida as Everglades brush fire continues burning

Published: May 9, 2020, 9:40 am Updated: May 9, 2020, 9:55 am

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Some in South Florida woke up to the smell of smoke on Saturday morning.

That's due to a brush fire burning about 25 miles west of Tamiami Trail.

The fire, named the Moon Fish Wildfire, is human caused, following a truck fire on Thursday. The person responsible was cited by authorities.

As of Friday evening, 12,181 acres have burned due to the fire. Crews are battling the flames from the ground and from the air.

Local 10 Meteorologist Brandon Orr said a wind shift off the water would move the smoke out of the air in South Florida sometime Saturday; the smell of smoke was noticed in Miami Beach, Brickell and parts of Broward County.

Tamiami Trail has been shut down at Krome Avenue. Travelers heading to the Naples area will need to take Alligator Alley.