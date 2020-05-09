Miami-Dade, Broward targeting mid-May date for possible partial reopening

Published: May 9, 2020, 8:54 am Updated: May 9, 2020, 9:17 am

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents anxious to resume some sense of normalcy may be getting their wish in the coming weeks.

Miami-Dade and Broward Counties are hoping to reopen most businesses sometime during the month of May.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Friday that his target date to reopen the county was May 18.

Gimenez, who was speaking during a virtual news conference, made sure to point out that the date was not set in stone, however.

“I’ve spoken to governor and he is in agreement that Miami-Dade should move forward in opening up certain sectors of the economy with a target date, and I stress a target date of May 18, so that people can get back to work," Gimenez said.

As for Broward County, Mayor Dale V.C. Holness told Local 10 News that, "at this time, we are tracking with Miami-Dade County and doing it in collaboration with our 31 municipalities."

Neither mayor gave specifics about what exactly would be permitted to reopen when the time comes, though it will likely include restaurants and retail businesses.

Gimenez made clear that when the green light was given, it wouldn't just be a free-for-all return to the way things were, pre-coronavirus pandemic, saying the county is not going to “just open up and go back to normal and everyone does what they want.”

He added that rules would be provided and made clear prior to him issuing any executive order, ensuring safety as a top priority.

Gimenez said beaches, nightclubs, movie and other type of theatres would remain closed.

Watch the mayor’s full press conference below:

Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez holds virtual press conference. https://t.co/n0VkhPdWSy — Miami-Dade County (@MiamiDadeCounty) May 8, 2020

RELATED: Businesses: Send us your reopening information. See how.