11 die of coronavirus at Golden Glades nursing home in Miami-Dade
40 Miami-Dade long-term care facilities report coronavirus deaths
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Public health officials reported Friday coronavirus deaths at the Claridge House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Miami-Dade County’s Golden Glades area more than doubled in one week.
According to the Florida Department of Health’s latest report, the coronavirus deaths increased from 5 to 11 in one week.
Officials also reported 47 coronavirus cases are linked to the nursing home including 28 residents and 19 employees.
The Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration’s record shows the facility, at 13900 NE 3rd Ct., has 240 community beds, 100 rooms with two beds, 8 rooms with four beds and 8 private rooms.
Florida’s DOH reported 163 deaths are linked to coronavirus outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Miami-Dade.
RELATED LINK: 16 residents of Wilton Manors nursing home die of coronavirus illness
21 more deadly outbreaks in Miami-Dade:
- Unity Health and Rehabilitation Center: 11 deaths
- Signature Healthcare Center of Waterford: 10 deaths
- Miami Jewish Health Systems, Inc.: 9 deaths
- Fair Havens Center: 8 deaths
- Aventura Rehab and Nursing Center: 7 deaths
- Miami Shores Nursing and Rehab Center: 7 deaths
- North Dade Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: 7 deaths
- Regents Park at Aventura: 7 deaths
- Sinai Plaza Nursing and Rehab Center: 7 deaths
- The Floridean Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: 6 deaths
- Cross Gardens Care Center: 5 deaths
- Palm Garden of Aventura: 5 deaths
- Residential Plaza at Blue Lagoon: 5 deaths
- Golden Glades Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: 4 deaths
- North Beach Rehabilitation Center: 4 deaths
- Susanna Wesley Health Center: 4 deaths
- Jackson Memorial Long Term Care Center: 3 deaths
- Jackson Plaza Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: 3 deaths
- Ponce Plaza Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 3 deaths
- Silver Palm Assisted Living, LLC: 3 deaths
- University Plaza Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Inc: 3 deaths
Here is the list of three Miami-Dade long-term care facilities reporting 2 coronavirus-related deaths:
- Hampton Court Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- Krystal Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Sands at South Beach Care Center
Here is the list of 15 Miami-Dade long-term care facilities reporting a coronavirus-related death
- A Loving Place ALF
- Arch Plaza Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
- Buena Vista Assisted Living
- Nspire Healthcare Miami Lakes
- Palace at Homestead, LLC
- Palmetto Care Center
- Pinecrest Rehabilitation Center
- Pines Nursing Home
- Pointe of North Gables
- Signature Healthcare of Brookwood Gardens
- South Dade Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- Treasure Isle Care Center
- Vi at Aventura
- Victoria Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Inc.
- Villa Maria Nursing Center
