11 die of coronavirus at Golden Glades nursing home in Miami-Dade

Published: May 8, 2020, 10:48 pm Updated: May 8, 2020, 11:09 pm

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Public health officials reported Friday coronavirus deaths at the Claridge House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Miami-Dade County’s Golden Glades area more than doubled in one week.

According to the Florida Department of Health’s latest report, the coronavirus deaths increased from 5 to 11 in one week.

Officials also reported 47 coronavirus cases are linked to the nursing home including 28 residents and 19 employees.

The Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration’s record shows the facility, at 13900 NE 3rd Ct., has 240 community beds, 100 rooms with two beds, 8 rooms with four beds and 8 private rooms.

Florida’s DOH reported 163 deaths are linked to coronavirus outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Miami-Dade.

RELATED LINK: 16 residents of Wilton Manors nursing home die of coronavirus illness

21 more deadly outbreaks in Miami-Dade:

Unity Health and Rehabilitation Center: 11 deaths

Signature Healthcare Center of Waterford: 10 deaths

Miami Jewish Health Systems, Inc.: 9 deaths

Fair Havens Center: 8 deaths

Aventura Rehab and Nursing Center: 7 deaths

Miami Shores Nursing and Rehab Center: 7 deaths

North Dade Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: 7 deaths

Regents Park at Aventura: 7 deaths

Sinai Plaza Nursing and Rehab Center: 7 deaths

The Floridean Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: 6 deaths

Cross Gardens Care Center: 5 deaths

Palm Garden of Aventura: 5 deaths

Residential Plaza at Blue Lagoon: 5 deaths

Golden Glades Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: 4 deaths

North Beach Rehabilitation Center: 4 deaths

Susanna Wesley Health Center: 4 deaths

Jackson Memorial Long Term Care Center: 3 deaths

Jackson Plaza Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: 3 deaths

Ponce Plaza Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 3 deaths

Silver Palm Assisted Living, LLC: 3 deaths

University Plaza Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Inc: 3 deaths

Here is the list of three Miami-Dade long-term care facilities reporting 2 coronavirus-related deaths:

Hampton Court Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Krystal Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation

Sands at South Beach Care Center

Here is the list of 15 Miami-Dade long-term care facilities reporting a coronavirus-related death