16 residents of Wilton Manors nursing home die of coronavirus illness

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – At least 16 residents of The Manor Pines Convalescent Center in Wilton Manors died of complications with the coronavirus disease, state officials reported.

According to the Florida Department of Health’s Friday report, the number of residents who died of the respiratory illness increased from 3 to 16 in one week.

Officials also reported 72 coronavirus cases are linked to the nursing home including 48 residents and 24 employees.

The Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration’s record shows the facility, at 1701 NE 26 St., has 206 community beds, 94 rooms with two beds and 18 private rooms.

Florida’s DOH reported 83 deaths are linked to coronavirus outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Broward County.

