Palm Beach’s reopening day starts with empty restaurant tables
Officials allow 25% capacity during reopening of restaurants, retail
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Bagel Works in Boca Raton reopened Monday morning. Employees were not wearing face masks. The indoor and outdoor tables were empty. Customers still preferred to-go service.
Five weeks and three days after the initial coronavirus pandemic lockdown, Bagel Works was among the Palm Beach County restaurants eager to reopen.
Officials are only allowing 25% capacity at restaurants and retail stores. The restrictions are more strict for hair and nail salons. Those businesses are only allowed to tend to one customer at a time and workers need to disinfect areas in between appointments, officials said.
GRADUAL PROCESS IN PALM BEACH
To prevent the contagious illness from spreading, Palm Beach went on lockdown April 3. Marinas, community pools, golf courses, and tennis courts reopened at a lower capacity April 29.
Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed businesses in every county in the state to reopen May 4 -- except for Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
Commissioners will vote on Friday about whether or not Palm Beach is ready to reopen public beaches on May 18. Gyms, bars, nightclubs and public libraries in Palm Beach are not allowed to reopen yet.
DEADLY PANDEMIC
According to the Florida Department of Health, the coronavirus is linked to 238 patients’ deaths in Palm Beach, 258 in Broward and 490 in Dade.
DeSantis warned the federal and state medical quarantines and isolation policies are still in effect for coronavirus patients, some travelers and long-term care facilities.
Nearly 32% of deaths in Palm Beach are associated with long-term care facilities. State officials reported the largest deadly outbreaks are at Arbor Oaks, Boulevard Rehabilitation Center, Manorcare Health Services, Medicana Nursing and Rehab Center and Stratford Court.
Here is a list of the long-term care facilities in Palm Beach County reporting 74 deaths linked to the coronavirus:
- Arbor Oaks at Greenacres: 7 residents dead
- Boulevard Rehabilitation Center in Boynton Beach: 6 residents dead
- Manorcare Health Services - Boynton Beach: 6 residents dead
- Medicana Nursing and Rehab Center in Lake Worth: 6 residents dead
- Stratford Court of Boca Raton: 6 residents dead
- Hamlin Place of Boynton Beach: 5 residents dead
- Regents Park Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Boca Raton: 5 residents dead
- Fountainview in West Palm Beach: 4 residents dead
- Heartland Health Care and Rehabilitation Center of Boca Raton: 3 residents dead
- Palm Garden of West Palm Beach: 3 residents dead
- Lake View Care Center at Delray: 2 residents dead
- Manorcare Health Services: 2 residents dead
- North Lake Care Center: 2 residents dead
- Rehabilitation Center of the Palm Beaches: 2 residents dead
- Signature Healthcare of Palm Beach: 2 residents dead
- Sonata Boynton Beach: 2 residents dead
- Terraces of Lake Worth Care Center: 2 residents dead
- Avante at Boca Raton, Inc.: 1 resident dead
- Avante at Lake Worth, Inc.: 1 resident dead
- Brighton Gardens of Boca Raton: 1 resident dead
- Brookdale West Boynton Beach: 1 resident dead
- Harbour’s Edge: 1 resident dead
- Heartland Health Care Center - Boynton Beach: 1 resident dead
- Parkside Inn: 1 resident dead
- Ventura Health and Rehabilitation Center: 1 resident dead
- Willowbrooke Court at St Andrews Estates: 1 resident dead
Source: Florida DOH Friday report
