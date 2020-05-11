Palm Beach’s reopening day starts with empty restaurant tables

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Bagel Works in Boca Raton reopened Monday morning. Employees were not wearing face masks. The indoor and outdoor tables were empty. Customers still preferred to-go service.

Five weeks and three days after the initial coronavirus pandemic lockdown, Bagel Works was among the Palm Beach County restaurants eager to reopen.

The demand for tables at Palm Beach County restaurants was low on Monday morning. (Dan Palma/Local 10 News)

Officials are only allowing 25% capacity at restaurants and retail stores. The restrictions are more strict for hair and nail salons. Those businesses are only allowed to tend to one customer at a time and workers need to disinfect areas in between appointments, officials said.

MORE ON REOPENINGS

GRADUAL PROCESS IN PALM BEACH

To prevent the contagious illness from spreading, Palm Beach went on lockdown April 3. Marinas, community pools, golf courses, and tennis courts reopened at a lower capacity April 29.

Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed businesses in every county in the state to reopen May 4 -- except for Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Commissioners will vote on Friday about whether or not Palm Beach is ready to reopen public beaches on May 18. Gyms, bars, nightclubs and public libraries in Palm Beach are not allowed to reopen yet.

DEADLY PANDEMIC

According to the Florida Department of Health, the coronavirus is linked to 238 patients’ deaths in Palm Beach, 258 in Broward and 490 in Dade.

DeSantis warned the federal and state medical quarantines and isolation policies are still in effect for coronavirus patients, some travelers and long-term care facilities.

Nearly 32% of deaths in Palm Beach are associated with long-term care facilities. State officials reported the largest deadly outbreaks are at Arbor Oaks, Boulevard Rehabilitation Center, Manorcare Health Services, Medicana Nursing and Rehab Center and Stratford Court.

Here is a list of the long-term care facilities in Palm Beach County reporting 74 deaths linked to the coronavirus:

Arbor Oaks at Greenacres: 7 residents dead

Boulevard Rehabilitation Center in Boynton Beach: 6 residents dead

Manorcare Health Services - Boynton Beach: 6 residents dead

Medicana Nursing and Rehab Center in Lake Worth: 6 residents dead

Stratford Court of Boca Raton: 6 residents dead

Hamlin Place of Boynton Beach: 5 residents dead

Regents Park Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Boca Raton: 5 residents dead

Fountainview in West Palm Beach: 4 residents dead

Heartland Health Care and Rehabilitation Center of Boca Raton: 3 residents dead

Palm Garden of West Palm Beach: 3 residents dead

Lake View Care Center at Delray: 2 residents dead

Manorcare Health Services: 2 residents dead

North Lake Care Center: 2 residents dead

Rehabilitation Center of the Palm Beaches: 2 residents dead

Signature Healthcare of Palm Beach: 2 residents dead

Sonata Boynton Beach: 2 residents dead

Terraces of Lake Worth Care Center: 2 residents dead

Avante at Boca Raton, Inc.: 1 resident dead

Avante at Lake Worth, Inc.: 1 resident dead

Brighton Gardens of Boca Raton: 1 resident dead

Brookdale West Boynton Beach: 1 resident dead

Harbour’s Edge: 1 resident dead

Heartland Health Care Center - Boynton Beach: 1 resident dead

Parkside Inn: 1 resident dead

Ventura Health and Rehabilitation Center: 1 resident dead

Willowbrooke Court at St Andrews Estates: 1 resident dead

Source: Florida DOH Friday report