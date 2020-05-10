South Pointe Park re-opening, no face mask needed

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The City of Miami Beach will reopen South Pointe Park Monday after it was shutdown on May 4 because of visitors who were not compliant with rules put into place to help curb the spread of coronavirus. Many of the warnings issued were to people who were not wearing face coverings.

On Monday, however, no face mask is needed. That is, if social distancing can be maintained. If not, masks on. The no face mask required is only for outdoors at City of Miami Beach parks, the boat ramp at Maurice Gibb Memorial Park, the Baywalk or the Beachwalk.

The City of Miami Beach clarified the requirement for face masks in a twitter post Saturday.

View clarification on the requirement for facial coverings as it relates to @MiamiDadeCounty’s Emergency Order — specifically with respect to parks, marinas, golf courses & tennis centers pic.twitter.com/ughi9V9dLK — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) May 9, 2020

However, keep one handy. If you are not social distancing, you will be warned and ask to wear a face covering or told to leave the area.

The park will reopen Monday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is open only on weekdays, the city announced. This is an effort to keep crowds down, which flooded the park on its first weekend opening.

The city also announced that beginning Monday, May 11, all of its parks that have re-opened will close at 8 p.m. and that also includes tennis centers.

Click here to find out which parks are open.

Below is a citywide summary of warnings issued by park rangers that prompted the shutdown on May 4 of South Pointe Park.

Friday, May 1

2,068 verbal face cover warnings

148 social distancing warnings

275 guests asked to leave parks after closing time

Saturday, May 2

2,829 verbal face cover warnings

117 social distancing warnings

587 guests asked to leave parks after closing

Sunday, May 3

2,432 verbal face cover warnings

213 social distancing warnings

473 guests asked to leave parks after closing

People must stay at least 6 feet apart. Park use is also encouraged to be less than two hours.

Click here for more information about Miami Beach parks.