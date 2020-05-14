Majority of Palm Beach retail stores stay closed despite reopening

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Len Coren visited the Town Center at Boca Raton on Thursday and said he found less than 15% of the stores were open.

There were a few people who were disappointed to learn that in-person returns for online purchases were not an option since the stores they were looking for were closed.

The mall at 6000 Glades Rd. had 202 stores open before the coronavirus pandemic prompted Palm Beach to shutdown public venues. It reopened Wednesday to an economy under the threat of a prolonged recession.

“We are not requiring them to open up just because we are opening up,” said Sal Saldana, the mall’s general manager, adding there are many tenants that remain closed but are offering curved side service.

IS YOUR BUSINESS OPEN?: Join the free Open For Business In South Florida database

The reopening of the retail sector in the area is happening gradually. The Gardens Mall will open on Friday and The Mall at Wellington Green will open on Monday.

Palm Beach Outlets at 1751 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. also reopened on Wednesday. DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse and PetSmart were among the few stores that were open.

The Gardens Mall at 3101 PGA Blvd., in Palm Beach Gardens was getting ready to release an updated directory and was asking shoppers to call the stores before coming to the mall.

The Mall at Wellington Green at 10300 Forest Hill Blvd. is also going to reopen with its main stores closed.

Here is the list of retail stores open Thursday at Town Center at Boca Raton:

Grove Opticians at Boca Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Joseph’s Classic Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit the market’s page.

Total Wine & More will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday, and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The store is offering free delivery.

Hoffman’s Chocolates will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Wednesday to Saturday and from 1 to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Boutique A La Mode will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

En Vogue will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Guy La Ferrera will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Vertu Fine Art is open by appointment only. For more information, call 561-368-4680.