6 boats damaged after fire erupts at Rickenbacker Marina

Published: May 21, 2020, 11:29 am Updated: May 21, 2020, 12:31 pm

MIAMI – Six boats were damaged Thursday morning after a fire erupted at the Rickenbacker Marina in Miami, authorities confirmed.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 10:45 a.m. as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

According to Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll, three boats sustained heavy damage and three others sustained minor damage from the heat.

A police officer at the scene told Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly that no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Carroll said authorities are still trying to determine from where the fire originated.