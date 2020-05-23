Sunrise police investigating after 5 people shot outside Jamaican restaurant

SUNRISE, Fla. – Police in Broward County are investigating a shooting that sent five men to the hospital.

According to Sunrise police officers, the shooting took place at approximately 1:10 a.m. outside Peppa Seed, a Jamaican restaurant located at 7776 Northwest 44th Street.

Five males were shot, their ages ranging from 26 to 44 years old, police said.

They were taken to various hospitals by friends following the shooting.

Police said they are trying to interview the victims, but they are not yet being cooperative.

There is no one in custody, police said.