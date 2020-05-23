Miami Northwestern Senior High School’s football coach suspended over alleged training during pandemic

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami Northwestern Senior High School’s administration launched an investigation into unauthorized football training, according to a statement Miami-Dade County Public Schools released Friday night.

Daisy Gonzalez-Diego, a spokeswoman for MDCPS, said the head football coach has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Further action may be taken against others who may have been involved in this unsanctioned event,” Gonzalez-Diego said. “The school is in the process of communicating with parents of students who may have participated.”

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Manager Peggy Phillips contributed to this report.