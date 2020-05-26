Pumped up: Gyms reopen with spaced out workouts in Broward County

PLANTATION, Fla. – Fitness 1440 on West Broward Boulevard in Plantation was one of the many gyms in Broward County that could finally reopen their doors Tuesday.

Members were spreading out, and some machines were cordoned off to ensure people could remain at least 6 feet apart.

The gyms can operate at up to 50 percent capacity in this phase of reopening.

“For a facility of this size, 50% works for us for the current moment,” said Mike Carnevale of Fitness 1440. “Whatever guidelines they want us to adhere to, I’m just blessed to have the opportunity to open our doors again. It’s been a long journey, and I think the people of Broward County are ready for this. I think they’re ready to get back to fitness.”

People at that gym were careful to wipe down every machine after use, and masks are required when you walk in.

Gym owners say the next 90 days will be crucial to see if they’ll be able to save their businesses.

