Miami Beach and other coastal cities to open beaches and hotels June 1

Published: May 22, 2020, 11:28 am Updated: May 22, 2020, 11:43 am

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County’s beaches and hotels have a target date to reopen: June 1.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and the mayors of the county’s coastal cities have agreed to that date, Gimenez’s office says.

“The city managers will be meeting with county staff and medical experts over the weekend to create the rules that would be necessary for the safe and secure reopening of beaches and the expansion of hotel accommodations,” the county said in a news release Friday. “The group will meet with Mayor Gimenez again on Tuesday to go over the proposed plan. We will continue to update the community on the progress of these discussions.”

That target date is a week after Memorial Day and two weeks after the county allowed retail, restaurants and other services to open at limited capacity.

Hotels at that point would be able to expand to guests other than essential lodgers, the county says.

Miami Beach’s commission had voted earlier Friday morning to reopen beaches and hotels on June 1, pending approval from the county.

