Broward to open beaches Tuesday with few coronavirus restrictions

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County officials will reopen public beaches at sunrise on Tuesday with a few restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities will not be allowing sunbathing or lounging. Group gatherings of more than 10 people will also be prohibited.

According to the Florida Department of Health’s Monday report, Broward records 298 coronavirus deaths and 6,760 cases. The area’s hot zones continue to be Fort Lauderdale with 1,531 cases and Hollywood with 1,498 cases.

FLORIDA BEACHES

In Daytona Beach, hundreds of rebels attended the “Orlando invades Daytona” beach party during the pandemic. There were fights and a shooting that left at least two injured, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said he was upset at a man in a car who used the sunroof to stand up and throw cash at the crowd for a rap video.

“We got the coronavirus still going around and people not practicing social distancing, but I am not the social distancing police,” Capri said. “It’s not my job.”

