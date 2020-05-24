Hallandale Beach won’t allow swimming, ‘use of ocean’ when it reopens

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Hallandale Beach is taking Broward County up on its offer to have municipalities impose their own stricter guidelines than what is contained in the county’s latest emergency orders regarding beach use in Phase One reopening plans.

Hallandale Beach will limit the use of its beach when it reopens with the rest of Broward County coastal cities on Tuesday, May 26. The city announced that “entering the water will not be allowed” during this phase of the reopening.

Also, the beach will have limited hours, from 7 to 10 a.m. daily, for walking, jogging and running only. The city is continuing its "Keep Moving’ campaign, which it began when it opened its parks.

Here are Hallandale Beach’s restrictions.

Beach visitors are required to enter beach only through South City Beach Park or a beach condominium entrance only. Beach accesses and NCBP remain closed. Parking lots and public restrooms will also be closed to encourage neighborhood use.

Access to the ocean is prohibited. Swimming, wading, standing, fishing or any use of the ocean is prohibited. Visitors required to stay 15’ away from the waters edge. No lifeguards on duty.

Furnishings, umbrellas, canopies, tents, chair loungers, coolers, concession style seating, beach chairs and related equipment including beach chairs provided by residential buildings/hotels and concessionaires are prohibited

Sunbathing, sitting, or lying on the beach, organized activities, group events, special events, group or organized sports including, but not limited to, volleyball, soccer, or football are prohibited.

Groups of 10 or less will be permitted following physical distancing guidelines.

» More information about the city of Hallandale Beach’s beach and parks reopening.

All beaches in Broward County cities are following the re-opening. However, Broward County has given a minimum standard guideline. The county administrator said that municipalities may establish more stringent measures within their jurisdiction, to the extent permitted by law.

Residents should check with their municipality to ensure they are aware of local requirements.

» Broward County’s beaches open Tuesday, May 26. What’s allowed, what’s not?