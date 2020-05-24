Reopening rundown: What to expect when Broward’s beaches open Tuesday

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Just as the clock strikes midnight Monday, May 25, officially ending Memorial Day Weekend 2020, wait for it — a minute that is.

At 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, that’s when Broward County’s coastal cities open their beaches.

Don’t expect to run out onto the sand at 12:01 a.m. Beaches will have limited hours, strictly enforced, from sunrise to sunset .

All beaches in Broward County cities are following the re-opening. However, Broward County has given a minimum standard guideline. The county administrator said that municipalities may establish more stringent measures within their jurisdiction, to the extent permitted by law. Residents should check with their municipality to ensure they are aware of local requirements.

Law enforcement and code enforcement agencies are authorized to enforce the requirements of the Emergency Order. Failure to comply can result in civil or criminal penalties, including fines, imprisonment or both.

What’s allowed, what’s not

Allowed:

» Walking, running or biking

» Swimming, surfing, kayaking, paddle boarding and body surfing

» Social distancing. Not only allowed, but encouraged. Beachgoers should keep six feet of separation between them, except between members of the same household.

Not allowed:

» No sunbathing, sitting or lying on the beach

» No umbrellas, tents, canopies, chairs, or loungers

» No coolers

» No picnicking

» No organized sports, such as beach volleyball.

» No group gatherings of more than 10 people

Facial masks are encouraged to be worn indoors, that means when entering a public restroom on the beach where you may come in contact with other people, where a facial covering.

What else is opening at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday in Broward County? And what’s staying closed.

Commercial gyms and fitness centers, personal training studios, yoga and spinning (with restrictions). Patrons must wear facial coverings except when physically working out and during the cool-down portion of the workout. Customer access can be no more than 50 percent of the building’s occupancy. The exit should be kept separate from the entrance. Click here for the complete list of restrictions

Pools in facilities can open with restrictions

Dance and martial arts studios (with restrictions)

Hotels, motels and commercial lodging. Staff is required to wear facial coverings and gloves for all customer-facing activities. Guests must wear facial coverings in all common areas. Guests should check in and out online. Records of guest registration, staff work assignments, and facility usage need to be kept for a minimum of 90 days to enable contract tracing. Click here for the complete list of restrictions

Ballrooms and other special function spaces will not open

Vacation rentals are closed and are only open for essential lodgers

Youth sports and summer camps remain closed in Broward County

Businesses are strongly encouraged to perform remote operations whenever possible, and allow employees to utilize telework or other remote working methods that permit social distancing.

Because COVID-19, however, remains a serious threat to public safety, the social distancing, facial covering and sanitation requirements remain in place for businesses that reopen, and the individuals who patronize them.

See something, say something

Residents can report violations anonymously online at MyBroward.Broward.org, or by calling the Broward County Call Center at 311 or (954) 831-4000.

[Read Broward County administrator’s full emergency order]

Miami-Dade County beaches have targeted an opening date of Monday, June 1.