Miami-Dade beaches open Monday, and you can sunbathe. See the full rules.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County’s beaches can open Monday, and you’ll be allowed to sunbathe — something that hasn’t been permitted at Broward’s recently reopened beaches.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez signed an amendment to the county’s emergency order late Wednesday detailing the guidelines for beaches and hotels to reopen on Monday morning. He had previously announced that as the target date.

If you visit the beach, you must have a face covering, though they can be removed for swimming and exercise. Social distancing of six feet is required, except for family members who live together. Group sizes are limited to 10 or fewer people.

Canopies, tents, pets and group sports or activities are forbidden. Exercise equipment and playgrounds are also off-limits.

You can walk, swim, sunbathe, paddleboard, kayak and sit and eat among members of the same household.

The ability to sunbate is in contrast to rules in Broward County, which opened its beaches this week.

Miami-Dade’s hotels can welcome non-essential guests as of Monday, and pools can open at hotels, condos, apartment buildings and homeowner associations — with strict enforcement of social distancing guidelines and capacity limits.

Read the full rules and guidelines in the amendment below: