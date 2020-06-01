Popular South Florida malls close early due to threat of protests, looting

AVENTURA, Fla. – Two large malls in South Florida closed early on Monday out of an abundance of caution due to recent protests following the death of George Floyd.

In Aventura, police referenced social media posts calling on looters to hit the area, saying they were credible enough that officers decided to stage there, ready to respond.

Aventura Mall and Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise both closed their doors early and had a heavy police presence outside on Monday.

Many residents along Biscayne Boulevard in Aventura told Local 10 News they’ve received emails warning them of possible protests, asking them to avoid the area.

"it’s unsettling to see your city going through this," said resident Valerie Lustgarten. "We should join in protecting violence against human beings."

Others who live in the area also said they weren’t very happy with the email they received, asking them to avoid the area, as some felt it essentially asked them not to exercise their right to protest.

In Palm Beach County, Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall closed at 2 p.m. for the same reason as it’s southern counterparts.