Watch as trooper breaks the line to hug Miami protester

MIAMI – Local 10 captured a touching moment during Sunday’s protests in Miami when a Florida Highway Patrol trooper broke the line to hug a woman who had been demonstrating.

The woman on a motorcycle was shouting in the direction of troopers who were lined up to prevent protesters from going on the highway during what was largely a peaceful demonstration Sunday afternoon in response to last week’s death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

One of the FHP troopers slowly walked up to the woman in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, said a few words, and leaned over to give her a hug.

“I love you,” the woman then said multiple times to the trooper.

ALSO SEE: Watch as Miami protesters protect a CVS when people try to break in