Watch as Miami protesters protect a CVS when people try to break in

MIAMI – Protesters in downtown Miami formed a human chain to protect a downtown CVS when others tried to break into the store and do damage Sunday night.

Video captured by Local 10 News shows the protesters who clearly didn’t want to get their message tarnished by any looting like was seen Saturday night at Bayside Marketplace.

The CVS is across the street from AmericanAirlines Arena on Biscayne Boulevard. A store window was cracked but not shattered.

Sunday marked the second day of protests in Miami after the death of George Floyd last week in police custody in Minneapolis.

Officials have blamed outside “agitators” for attempting to turn peaceful protests into chaos.

In Fort Lauderdale, some businesses on Las Olas Boulevard had their windows broken Sunday night.