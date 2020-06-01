Social media posts about Floyd’s case get 2 deputies suspended, 1 prosecutor terminated

Broward County launched investigations into a prosecutor and two veteran deputies over social media posts related to the death of George Floyd and the protests against police brutality that followed.

The two deputies are under investigation over a social media post alluding to the controversial Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office report, which now conflicts with the Floyd family’s independent autopsy report. The prosecutor was terminated.

Deputy Michael Ruback, (Broward Sheriff's Office)

BSO internal affairs investigators ordered Deputy Ron Thurston, who was hired in 1999, and Deputy Michael Ruback, who was hired in 1992 and has been critical of Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, to turn over their badge and gun.

Ruback, who wrote the post, and Thurston, who shared his post, were reassigned to a restricted administrative assignment during the probe into conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

According to internal memos by Lt. Barry Lindquist, Ruback was transferred from Port Everglades to Parkland, and Thurston was transferred from North Lauderdale to Weston.

In the case of the prosecutor, the Facebook post classified the protests against police brutality as “obnoxious" and protesters as “animals.” Vandalism and burglaries followed peaceful marches in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties this weekend.

Amy L. Bloom (Broward County State Attorney's Office)

The Broward County State Attorney’s Office identified the prosecutor as Amy Bloom and announced she was terminated after a review of her post on Facebook.

“The views expressed in that posting are entirely inconsistent with the ideals and principles of the Broward State Attorney’s Office and the duties and responsibilities of an assistant state attorney,” the statement said.

Bloom issued an apology saying her post was not a reflection of her values since she believes in “justice for all” and “equal rights.”