Sharing your high school photo on social media may be a security risk

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In support of the Class of 2020 — and, let’s be real, in part because of vanity and boredom — people have been sharing their high school senior photos on Facebook and other social media platforms.

That may not be a good idea.

The Better Business Bureau warns that hackers could use the information you’re sharing in those posts to crack into your accounts.

“Watch out, scammers or hackers who surf through social media sites will see these #ClassOf2020 posts, and will now have the name of your high school and graduation year, which are common online security questions,” the BBB posted on its website this week. “All it takes is an internet search to reveal more information about you, such as family members, your real name, birthdate or even where you live.”

If you can’t help but share that image from your budding adulthood, the BBB suggests that you check your security settings on those social platforms to see if the posts you’re sharing are public or just among friends. Or if you’re worried about something you already shared leaving you vulnerable, go into your banking and other accounts and modify your security questions.

The Better Business Bureau has some more cyber safety tips here.

