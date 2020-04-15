Private school forms caravans to surprise Class of 2020 students at home

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Our Lady of Lourdes Academy, an all-girls Catholic school near Coral Gables, showed the power of teamwork on Wednesday during the coronavirus pandemic.

To honor the school’s Class of 2020, they set up seven caravans to visit the students’ 188 homes. About 70 drivers participated in the surprise fond farewell parades.

“I know the times have been hard, but if anyone can get through this is our community,” said Kamryn Figueras, the school’s student body president.

Olga Martinez, the school’s director of admissions, said the campus at 5525 SW 84th St. has been closed since March 16th. She said the school’s faculty and staff, students and parents participated.