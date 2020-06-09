Friends of Miami Beach murder victim express shock as police continue investigating mysterious case

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police in Miami Beach continue to investigate a murder mystery.

The victim was found inside her apartment and some of her longtime friends and co-workers are speaking out.

Aubrey Figg was a waitress at Friday's, a landmark in South Beach, for over a decade.

“She is such a kind person and for someone to do this her doesn’t make sense,” said friend Binki Romeo. “We don’t understand why.”

Last week, Figg, 38, was found dead inside her second floor apartment near Ocean Drive and 3rd Street.

Police say she had a knife wound to her neck, and loved ones told Local 10 her husband found her.

"She was the kindest person on the face on the earth and for someone to just do this to her, it’s devastating," said friend Jackie Parsons.

Originally from Tallahassee, Figg has lived on the beach in South Florida for quite some time.

She had just graduated from Miami-Dade College and was hoping to start teaching in august.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.