Woman arrested in Miami Beach hit-and-run caught on video

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 31-year-old woman has been arrested in the hit-and-run that was caught on camera last month on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.

Lisa Smith, of Aventura, was arrested Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene of a crash that caused serious bodily injury.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on May 9, south of the intersection of Collins and 44th Street, near the Fontainebleau hotel. A woman was crossing Collins Avenue, police say, when a white Mercedes hit her, sending the pedestrian flying in the air.

The driver was seen on video making a U-turn and driving away.

Three days later, police found the white Mercedes with front-end damage in an Aventura parking lot.

An attorney representing Smith contacted Miami Beach detectives and told them that she was driving the C300 Mercedes and hit a pedestrian in Miami Beach that night, according to an arrest report. Smith’s attorney reported that she told him that the pedestrian crossed the street while Smith had a green light.

Detectives concluded that Smith saw the victim on the ground and fled the scene without rendering aid or calling 911.

The victim, a woman in her 60s, underwent multiple surgeries.