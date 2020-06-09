89ºF

Local News

Miami-Dade State Attorney drops protesters’ curfew violation charges

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Black Lives Matter protesters marched on Saturday in Miami. The march went through Biscayne Boulevard, Midtown, Design District and downtown Miami.
MIAMI – Miami-Dade State Attorney Kathy Fernandez Rundle announced Tuesday she is dropping curfew violation charges against protesters who didn’t break any other laws.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez first issued a curfew on May 30 when a few rioters set police cars on fire and looted stores in Miami. Gimenez lifted the curfew on Monday.

“During the past couple of weeks, people have taken to the streets to advocate for change in mostly peaceful and non-violent protests,” Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. “This is their right and I join them in their calls for reforms.”

Fernandez Rundle also said she wants to make sure Miami-Dade County is “a place where everyone’s voices are heard and valued.”

