Photos show peaceful ‘I Can’t Breathe’ march turns into chaotic ‘No Justice, No Peace’ protest in downtown Miami

A march that started on Biscayne Boulevard moved west to Overtown. The majority of them marched on to Interstate 95 to block northbound and southbound traffic. A smaller group stood in front of the Miami Police Department’s employee garage.

Tension built slowly. Vandals spray-painted a sign on I-95 and parked police cars. Officers didn’t react. After a protester threw a gallon to a police officer and another managed to intercept it, officers suit up with riot gear.

Protesters threw projectiles. Officers threw rubber bullets and tear gas. The protesters dispersed and set cars on fire. There was looting at Bayside Marketplace and vandalism at Miami Dade College. Miami-Dade County set up a 10 p.m. curfew.