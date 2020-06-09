Police investigating murder of South Beach woman, calling circumstances of crime mysterious

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police are continuing to investigate a murder in South Beach.

38-year-old Aubrey Figg was found dead last week under what police said are mysterious circumstance.

"She and I were best friends. That’s my only daughter," said Judith Maloy, Aubrey's mother. "Aubrey was a very cheerful, outgoing, fun person who everyone loved"

Miami Beach police say a 9-1-1 call came in shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police arrived at a building on the 200 block of Ocean Court.

Inside a second floor unit, Aubrey was dead with a knife wound to the neck. Loved ones say her husband found her that way.

"He’s distraught, he can hardly even talk," Maloy said.

The heartbroken family hopes to warn the community.

"I don’t want them to do this to anyone else," Maloy said.

Miami Beach police said they’re investigating the death as a homicide, and that they’re working several leads. The family has faith that with the right person’s help, police can make an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.