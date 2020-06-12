FBI warns Miami of vandalism threats in downtown Friday night

MIAMI – Dozens of protesters are marching about 5:15 p.m. Friday at Northeast Third Street and First Avenue in downtown Miami.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina asked businesses to close early amid the ongoing protest that FBI Miami Special Agents feared could escalate into violence.

Federal agents, Colina and Miami City Mayor Francis Suarez were on high alert over threats of vandalism on social media.

Dozens of protesters were meeting peacefully at the Torch of Friendship at Bayfront Park on Biscayne Boulevard. They were preparing to march on the streets of Miami.

