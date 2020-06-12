Miami Police expect protests Friday afternoon, suggest businesses close

MIAMI, Fla. – In advance of a protest that is expected to be held at 3 p.m. in downtown Miami, the Miami Police Department is recommending businesses in the area close early Friday.

A statement from MPD stated that they were aware of a “large protest” that will take place Friday at 3 p.m. and are suggesting to non-essential businesses that they close “no later than 2 p.m.”

“The expected attendance is unknown, but there may be significant interruptions to vehicular and pedestrian traffic and business operations. We thank you for your cooperation, as we continue in our commitment to facilitate peaceful protest and to protect life and property in our city,” the statement said.

There are groups planning rallies Friday in Miami-Dade and Broward. There may be more, but here is what we know.

In Miami: Protesters have been meeting daily to begin rallies at 3 p.m. at the Torch of Friendship, Bayfront Park

The Law Abiding Citizens Coalition, Christopher Columbus Statute at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Boulevard. Two rallies, One by Land at Bayfront Park Downtown Miami and at the same time, the Second by Sea along Biscayne Bay culminating in front of Downtown Miami. The group is asking that “Law Abiding Citizens come together peacefully and demand respect for our community and first responders, plus open up our fragile economy and businesses.” Begins at 2 p.m.

In Broward: Weston’s Library Park, 4499 Bonaventure Boulevard, at 1 p.m.

Breathe Protest in Coral Springs at 3 p.m., starting at 9500 W. Sample Road.

Broward College peaceful protest from 4 to 8 p.m., 3501 SW Davie Road.

Young Pastors of Broward County Protest, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 893 NW 28th Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

Black Lives Matter to Lawyers at 5:30 p.m. at Broward Courthouse East Parking Garage, Fort Lauderdale.