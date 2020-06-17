Churches organize Juneteenth events in South Florida

MIAMI – Rev. Rhonda Thomas, of the New Generation Baptist Church in Opa-locka, said Friday’s Juneteenth will be marked with public memorial services and marches in South Florida.

Juneteenth, a nationwide event, is also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Cel-Liberation Day and the Black Fourth of July. This year it comes amid Black Lives Matter protests against racism.

“Juneteenth is supposed to be a day of celebrating black emancipation, and yet we are still enslaved to a system in which it is broken, unjust, and inhumane,” said Thomas, also the director of Faith in Florida, a non-profit organization aiming to increase civic engagement.

A photo of the statue of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln at the Abraham Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. Lincoln is known for abolishing slavery in 1863 by issuing the Emancipation Proclamation amid the Civil War. (WDIV)

Although President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation declared that the Confederate states’ more than 3 million slaves were free in 1863, the news did not reach Texas until Union Gen. Gordon Granger read the federal orders on June 19, 1865 in Galveston.

1865: More than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, Union Gen. Gordon Granger and 2,000 federal troops arrive in Galveston, Texas, to take possession of the state and enforce the emancipation of its slaves. The anniversary is still officially celebrated in Texas and many other states as Juneteenth. (Library of Congress, LC-DIG-cwpbh-03170)

Thomas asked the participants of the Juneteenth events to practice social distancing and to wear face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

General Oder, No. 3 clipping from June 19, 1865 (Tri-Weekly Telegraph)

Here is the list of events in South Florida:

Broward County: 6:15 p.m. at Ingalls Park, 735 SW First St., in Hallandale Beach.

North Miami-Dade: 6 p.m. at Northwest 163rd Street and 38th Place, in Miami Gardens.

Central Miami-Dade: The 4 p.m. march will begin outside the Winn Dixie at 1150 NW 54 St., and the memorial service will follow at the Joseph Caleb Center, 5400 NW 22nd Ave. in Brownsville.

South Miami-Dade: 12 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 11111 Pinkston St., in Richmond Heights.