Miami-Dade churches show support to Black Lives Matter movement

MIAMI – Miami-Dade Chief Assistant State Attorney Don Horn took to the podium on Sunday to sing “Lean On Me” at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. Florida Department of Law Enforcement Miami Special Agent in Charge Troy Walker was among the hundreds who sang with him.

Horn and Walker are both Deacons at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Miami Gardens, one of the dozens of Miami-Dade County churches that took part in a prayer march from the Torch of Friendship to the Miami-Dade Children’s Courthouse.

Hundreds participated in a prayer march on Sunday in downtown Miami. (Local 10 News Share)

Rev. Arthur Jackson, of the 93rd Street Community Baptist Church in West Little River, said he and members of his church participated because they were inspired by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech on Feb. 6, 1968 in Washington, D.C.

There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right.

Hundreds participated in a prayer march on Sunday in downtown Miami. (Local 10 News Share)

The leaders of mosques, temples and Christian churches showed solidarity to the Black Lives Matter movement against racism. Critics of the judicial system and defense attorneys marched alongside police officers and prosecutors.

There were members of the Islamic Center of Greater Miami and members of Temple Beth Am. There was a Mexican-American social worker who said she is agnostic and a Cuban-American teacher who is a Buddhist.

“I believe standing together with people of different ethnic backgrounds, beliefs, biases -- and even baggage -- is the right thing to do,” Jackson said. “It is my hope that our demonstration of oneness would become contagious.”

Pastors from dozens of churches in Miami-Dade County met Sunday for a prayer march in downtown Miami. (Local 10 News Share)

Tangela Sears, the founder of Florida Parents of Murdered Children, has been advocating for the families of victims of gun violence. The majority of the members of her organization are African-American families. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle marched nearby.

“Just as our community has grown, advanced and changed, justice, true justice, must also be an evolving process,” Fernandez Rundle said in a statement on Monday. “While we are bound to follow the laws created by our legislators, yesterday’s all-faith prayer-walk showed that we can and must join our voices and our spirits together to chart new paths and better pathways. Our community truly wants and needs this.”

Sybrina Fulton participates in a pray march on Sunday in downtown Miami. (Local 10 News Share)

Fernandez Rundle and Sears were marching near Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, 17, whose death at the hands of an armed neighborhood watchman motivated the beginnings of the BLM movement. Fulton is running for a Miami-Dade County commission seat.

“It hurts to receive all this hate. We are not all racists,” said a Miami police officer who asked not to be named. “It wasn’t about politics. We don’t want to get into it. We stay out of it and it was great to be there with my wife and, you know, we didn’t wear our uniforms, and it was peaceful ... It was great not to have to worry about any of that and still stand in solidarity.”

Hialeah, Miami Shores and Miami Gardens police officers were also in the crowd singing, marching and praying.

“Some are hurting because racism is still very real,” a Miami-Dade officer said. “Cross the railroad in Miami. It’s a different world for those kids. We need more African American police officers who come from those communities.”

Rev. Marcel Sanchez, of the Global Church in Miami Gardens, said he and other members of his church decided to participate in the prayer march because he believes there is power in unity.

“I hope our community learns that we are called to love one another by carrying the burdens of our neighbors,” Sanchez said. “I hope we learn to listen with compassion and respond in loving action.”

Hundreds participated in a prayer march on Sunday in downtown Miami. (Local 10 News Share)

Members of the Christ Journey Church in Coral Gables and the Miami Vineyard Community Church near Kendall distributed about 3,000 bottles of water to demonstrators. Miami-Dade Assistant Chief of Special Prosecutions and Legal Unit Christine Zahralban, a long-time member of Christ Journey, said she is grateful the event went on smoothly.

“We prayed to stop the injustices of racism," Zahralban said. “We prayed for true and lasting change, and for healing, restoration and reconciliation.”

Other churches involved included the Trinity Church, the John Institutional Missionary Baptist Church, the Community Christian Church, the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, the Grace Baptist Church, the Friendship Baptist Church and the New Life Church of Carol City.

Local 10 News Reporter Terrell Forney contributed to this report.

SOCIAL MEDIA