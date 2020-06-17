Teen killed outside Miami supermarket following drive-by shooting

MIAMI – It was a frantic scene outside a Miami market following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police were seen surrounding a man who’d just been shot, trying to save his life.

A woman who was streaming what she saw on Facebook Live spoke with Local 10 News.

"it didn’t look good," she said. "I ain’t ever seen nothing like that before. At first I thought he was hit by the car and then someone said 'no you ain’t here them gunshots?' So I said oh, he’s been shot."

Miami police say they responded to a shot spotter alert around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of NW 54th St. and 5th Ave.

That’s where police found the victim with several gunshot wounds.

Witnesses in the area said this was a drive-by shooting with a high-powered weapon.

The victim was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead. Family members at the hospital identified the victim as 18-year-old Garry Laguerre.

Meanwhile, police searched high and low for the gunman, and the suspect vehicle.

The witness who saw the aftermath of the shooting said people cannot be afraid to speak up for justice.

“That’s the only way we solve all of this,” she said. “The racism. The killing of each other. Everybody has to be held accountable. If you see something, say something. That’s the only way it’s gonna stop.”