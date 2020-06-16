Coral Gables police officer strikes pedestrian with cruiser on Bird Road

Published: June 16, 2020, 7:18 am Updated: June 16, 2020, 7:48 am

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A Coral Gables police officer struck a pedestrian with their cruiser late Monday night, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Bird Road and Southwest 37th Avenue.

City of Miami police officers were the first to arrive at the scene.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their condition has not been released.

Authorities did not immediately say what led to the crash.

The officer and pedestrian’s identities have not yet been released.