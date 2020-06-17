Driver sideswiped then robbed at gunpoint while exchanging information

MIAMI – An accident in Miami ended with gunshots and a crime, after one of the people involved in the crash decided to rob another driver.

According to police, a car sideswiped another vehicle near North Miami Avenue and 77th Street early Tuesday evening.

While exchanging information, the driver who was hit was robbed at gunpoint by the suspect in the sideswiping vehicle, investigators said.

The suspect then open fired on the victim's vehicle while running away.

Two other cars were involved in the crash, and one of the vehicles ended up on its side.

Three people were taken to the hospital following the incident.

The victim was not seriously injured, police said.